Billie Eilish & Rosalia team up on new song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” (listen)

Here's a very cool collab: Rosalía and Billie Eilish have come together on the new song "Lo Vas A Olvidar," which was written for HBO's Euphoria. Both artists make inventive art pop that's managed to shake up the world of actual pop, and their distinctly different approaches to the genre come together very nicely on this song. Listen and watch the Nabil-directed video:

Both Billie and Rosalía are on our list of albums we're anticipating in 2021.