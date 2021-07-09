Billie Eilish shares new single “NDA” (watch video)

Billie Eilish's anticipated sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is due out on July 30, and the latest single is "NDA," a minimal, pulsating pop track that's accompanied by a video featuring 25 stunt drivers weaving around Billie as she walks in the road at night. You can watch it below.

Billie has a huge headlining tour lined up for 2022, three NYC-area shows (two at MSG, one at Prudential Center), three LA shows (at The Forum), and much more. All dates are here. Ahead of those, she headlines Governors Ball, Firefly, and Austin City Limits later this year.