Billie Eilish shares new single “Your Power” (watch video)

Billie Eilish recently announced her second album, Happier Than Ever, due out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope (preorder it on 2LP vinyl), and now she's shared its first single. "Your Power" adds strummed guitars to Billie's woozy vocals, and she says it's "one of [her] favorite songs [she’s] ever written." "I feel very vulnerable putting this one out because I hold it so close to my heart," she continued. "This is about many different situations that we’ve all either witnessed or experienced. I hope this can inspire change. Try not to abuse your power."

Billie also directed the accompanying video for "Your Power," which was shot in California's Simi Valley and features an 80 lb anaconda. Watch it below.

PS: Preorder Happier Than Ever on 2LP vinyl in our shop.