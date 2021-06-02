Billie Eilish shares video for new song “Lost Cause”

Billie Eilish has shared a new single from her extremely anticipated sophomore album Happier Than Ever (vinyl pre-order). It's called "Lost Cause," and like the other singles she released so far, it's a minimal pop song that feels like an instant hit. It also comes with a video that finds Billie hanging out with a bunch of friends, playing Twister, shooting silly string, dancing, etc. It looks like it was probably a lot fun to make and you can check it out below.

Billie will headline NYC's Governors Ball and a few other festivals in 2021, and she'll support the album with a massive headlining tour in 2022 that includes three NYC-area shows (two at MSG, one at Prudential Center), three LA shows (at The Forum), and much more (tickets). All dates here.

Pre-order Happier Than Ever on vinyl in our shop.