Billie Joe Armstrong, Questlove, Jason Isbell & more made voting playlists

If you didn't vote early, or by mail, and are headed to the polls tomorrow (11/3) to cast your vote (and if you haven't already, please do!), a bunch of musicians and bands have put together playlists to accompany you. Non-partisan group Election Defenders has launched a campaign, Joy to the Polls, which includes a voting playlist series. Among the artists who have contributed are Jason Isbell, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Black Thought, Britt Daniel of Spoon, Kimbra, My Morning Jacket, Questlove, Resistance Revival Chorus, Dead & Company, and more. Stream those playlists below, and find even more here.

We also posted a voting playlist from NYC councilmembers Justin Brannan and Keith Powers, aka the "CBGB Caucus."