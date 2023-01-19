Billie Marten announces new LP ‘Drop Cherries,’ shares “This Is How We Move” (listen)

English folk-pop artist Billie Marten has announced her fourth LP, Drop Cherries, due out April 7 via A Fiction (pre-order). She wrote and co-produced the album in its entirety, with additional production by Dom Monks. Billie says of the album's inspiration:

Dropping cherries is such a strong, visceral image that I tried to channel throughout recording in Somerset and Wales, to capture the vibrancy, unpredictability, and occasional chaos one experiences within a relationship. Imagine stamping blood-red cherries onto a clean, cream carpet and tell me that’s not how love feels.

Alongside the album announcement, Billie shared "This Is How We Move," an acoustic guitar-driven ballad reminiscent of Nick Drake and Joni Mitchell in its stripped down sound and emotional openness. In Billie's words, “A song about finding the natural rhythm and pacing between two people. Working together and flowing as one – the relationship dance.” Listen to "This Is How We Move," and check out the artwork and tracklist for Drop Cherries, below.

Drop Cherries Tracklisting

“New Idea”

“God Above”

“Just Us”

“I Can’t Get My Head Around You”

“Willow”

“Acid Tooth”

“Devil Swim"

“I Bend To Him”

“Nothing But Mine”

“Arrows”

“Tongue”

“This Is How We Move”

“Drop Cherries”