Billy Corgan’s vegan tea shop reopens in Chicago

Madame Zuzus, Billy Corgan's tea shop with his partner, designer Chloe Mendel, is back after two years shuttered. As Eater reports, the Chicago space moved to a new location, at 1876 First Street in Highland Park, for its Labor Day weekend reopening, with takeout and outdoor dining available.

In addition to brewing teas from Rare Tea Cellar, Madame Zuzus' has a vegan food menu that includes soups, salads, sandwiches (including chickpea "tuna," tofu banh-mi, and grilled "cheese"), and bowls, with pastries, breads, and condiments made on site.

Corgan had performed at Madame Zuzus' previous location, and at the time of its closing, he said it had been "forced to move for various reasons which involve tenancy, but certainly nothing to do with the strength of the business (which thanks to all our great customers has been robust and steady)."

Check out pictures of the new location below.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Pumpkins recently confirmed that they have a new album on the way, and shared two singles, "Cyr" and "The Colour of Love."