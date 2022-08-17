Billy Idol announces new EP ‘The Cage,’ shares title track, doing world tour

Billy Idol has announced The Cage EP, due September 23 via Dark Horse Records (pre-order). It's his second release on Dark Horse, the George Harrison-founded label that has been recently revived by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. The Cage EP is a followup to 2021's The Roadside EP, and is likewise a collaboration with longtime co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Other contributors include Tommy English, Joe Janiak, Zakk Cervini, and Butch Walker. Billy says:

The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun. We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.

With the announcement of The Cage EP, Billy Idol has released the punky, power-poppy titular single "Cage" with a music video directed by Steven Sebring. Watch it, and check out the artwork and track list for The Cage EP, below.

Billy Idol also has a world tour on the way, including two South American dates with Green Day and a UK run with Television and Toyah. All dates are listed below. There's a Jonas Akerlund-directed Billy Idol documentary on the way too.

BILLY IDOL—THE CAGE EP

1. Cage

2. Running from the Ghost

3. Rebel Like You

4. Miss Nobody

BILLY IDOL LIVE

August 17––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery

August 19––Boise, ID––Boise Open

August 21––Lincoln, CA––Thunder Valley

August 24––San Diego, CA––Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

August 25––Ventura, CA––Ventura Theater

September 1––Santiago, CL––Teatro Caupolican

September 4––Lima, PE––Arena Peru

September 8––Sao Paolo, BR––Pacaembu Pavillion

September 9––Rio De Janeiro, BR––Rock In Rio*

September 11––Buenos Aires, AR––Velez Sarsfield Stadium*

September 13––Buenos Aires, AR––Luna Park

September 15––Asuncion, PY––Constanera De Asuncion

September 23––Halle, DE––Peibnitz Insel

September 25––Budapest, HU––Budapest Park

September 26––Vienna, AT––Gasometer Wien

September 29––Frankfurt, DE––Festhalle

September 30––Nuremburg, DE––Arena Nuremburg

October 3––Munich, DE––Olympiahalle

October 5––Berlin, DE––Mercedes Benz Arena

October 6––Hamburg, DE––Barclays Arena

October 8––Lingen, DE––Emsland Arena

October 11––Dusseldorf, DE––Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 13––Manchester, UK––AO Arena+

October 17––Cardiff, UK––Motorpoint Arena+

October 19––London, UK––Ovo Arena Wembley+

October 21––Glasglow, UK––Ovo Hydro Arena+

October 23––Birmingham, UK––Resorts World Arena+

October 25––Leeds, UK––First Direct Arena+

November 11––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 12––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 16––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 18––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

November 19––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan

*w/ Green Day

+w/ special guests Television and Toyah