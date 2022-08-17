Billy Idol announces new EP ‘The Cage,’ shares title track, doing world tour
Billy Idol has announced The Cage EP, due September 23 via Dark Horse Records (pre-order). It's his second release on Dark Horse, the George Harrison-founded label that has been recently revived by Dhani Harrison and David Zonshine. The Cage EP is a followup to 2021's The Roadside EP, and is likewise a collaboration with longtime co-writer and guitarist Steve Stevens. Other contributors include Tommy English, Joe Janiak, Zakk Cervini, and Butch Walker. Billy says:
The last EP, we were kind of warming up to this. This EP is a lot more coming at you. Loads more guitar. And that’s a lot of fun. We were pretty fired up by the fact that we hadn’t played for a couple of years, and suddenly we were bursting on stage, and it kind of woke us up to what the next EP could be: That it could be a little more strum und drang, a little more coming at you, a little more rock’n’roll, a little more f*ck you! Well, a tiny bit of f*ck you, anyhow. The bottom line is we had a lot of fun doing it.
With the announcement of The Cage EP, Billy Idol has released the punky, power-poppy titular single "Cage" with a music video directed by Steven Sebring. Watch it, and check out the artwork and track list for The Cage EP, below.
Billy Idol also has a world tour on the way, including two South American dates with Green Day and a UK run with Television and Toyah. All dates are listed below. There's a Jonas Akerlund-directed Billy Idol documentary on the way too.
BILLY IDOL—THE CAGE EP
1. Cage
2. Running from the Ghost
3. Rebel Like You
4. Miss Nobody
BILLY IDOL LIVE
August 17––Saratoga, CA––Mountain Winery
August 19––Boise, ID––Boise Open
August 21––Lincoln, CA––Thunder Valley
August 24––San Diego, CA––Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
August 25––Ventura, CA––Ventura Theater
September 1––Santiago, CL––Teatro Caupolican
September 4––Lima, PE––Arena Peru
September 8––Sao Paolo, BR––Pacaembu Pavillion
September 9––Rio De Janeiro, BR––Rock In Rio*
September 11––Buenos Aires, AR––Velez Sarsfield Stadium*
September 13––Buenos Aires, AR––Luna Park
September 15––Asuncion, PY––Constanera De Asuncion
September 23––Halle, DE––Peibnitz Insel
September 25––Budapest, HU––Budapest Park
September 26––Vienna, AT––Gasometer Wien
September 29––Frankfurt, DE––Festhalle
September 30––Nuremburg, DE––Arena Nuremburg
October 3––Munich, DE––Olympiahalle
October 5––Berlin, DE––Mercedes Benz Arena
October 6––Hamburg, DE––Barclays Arena
October 8––Lingen, DE––Emsland Arena
October 11––Dusseldorf, DE––Mitsubishi Electric Halle
October 13––Manchester, UK––AO Arena+
October 17––Cardiff, UK––Motorpoint Arena+
October 19––London, UK––Ovo Arena Wembley+
October 21––Glasglow, UK––Ovo Hydro Arena+
October 23––Birmingham, UK––Resorts World Arena+
October 25––Leeds, UK––First Direct Arena+
November 11––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 12––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 16––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 18––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
November 19––Las Vegas, NV––The Cosmopolitan
*w/ Green Day
+w/ special guests Television and Toyah