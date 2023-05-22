Billy Idol announces North American tour, played Cruel World (pics, setlist)
Billy Idol has announced a North American tour happening in late August and September. The dates are ahead of his show at The Atlantis in Washington DC and Las Vegas residency at The Cosmopolitan, and include stops in Vancouver, Aspen (with Foo Fighters), Boston, NYC, Camden, and more. See all dates below.
The NYC show is at Kings Theatre on September 12. Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Tuesday, May 23 at 10 AM.
Billy just played Pasadena festival Cruel World, where he delivered a hits-filled set, including "Dancing With Myself," "Eyes Without a Face," Rebel Yell," "White Wedding," and more. See pictures by The Tinfoil Biter, and the setlist, below. He also reunited with Siouxsie ahead of the fest, meeting up for what he said was their first time seeing each other in 32 years; see a picture of that below, as well.
BILLY IDOL: 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
August 27—Vancouver, BC—PNE Amphitheatre
August 28—Spokane, WA—Spokane Pavilion
August 31—Bonner, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater
September 2—Loveland, CO—Budweiser Events Center
September 3—Aspen, CO—Jazz Aspen Snowmass *
September 8—Washington, DC—The Anthem
September 9—Boston, MA—MGM Music Hall
September 12—Brooklyn, NY—Kings Theatre
September 16—Camden, NJ—WMMRBBQ
September 17—Washington, DC—The Atlantis
October 20, 21, 25, 27 & 28—Las Vegas, NV—The Cosmopolitan
* w/ Foo Fighters
SETLIST: BILLY IDOL @ CRUEL WORLD FEST, 5/20/2023 (via)
Dancing With Myself
Cradle of Love
Flesh for Fantasy
Cage
Eyes Without a Face
Mony Mony
One Hundred Punks
Rebel Yell
Hot in the City
White Wedding