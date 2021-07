Billy Idol touring, announces new East Coast dates

Billy Idol is on tour this year, including August dates in the Midwest and West Coast, and just-announced September shows surrounding his appearances at Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now festival, including Springfield, MA, Port Chester, NY, Roanoke, VA and Charles Town, WV. All dates are listed below.

The Port Chester show is at Capitol Theatre on 9/22 (tickets). Tickets to that, and all just-announced shows, go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 AM Eastern with a Billy Idol presale starting Wednesday, July 7 at 10 AM Eastern -- use passcode IDOLIZE21.

BILLY IDOL - 2021 TOUR DATES

AUGUST 1 (SUN) CEDAR RAPIDS, IA MCGRATH AMPHITHEATRE

AUGUST 3 (TUE) HUBER HEIGHTS, OH ROSE MUSIC CENTER

AUGUST 7 (SAT) NEW LENOX, IL TRIPLE PLAY CONCERT SERIES

AUGUST 8 (SUN) WEST ALLIS, WI WISCONSIN STATE FAIR – MAIN STAGE

AUGUST 12 (THU) AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA NORTHERN QUEST RESORT

AUGUST 15 (SUN) TULALIP, WA TULALIP RESORT CASINO

AUGUST 17 (TUE) MANSON, WA DEEP WATER AMPHITHEATER

AUGUST 19 (THU) SARATOGA, CA MOUNTAIN WINERY

AUGUST 21 (SAT) NAPA, CA OXBOW RIVERSTAGE

SEPTEMBER 4 (SAT) PALMER, AK ALASKA STATE FAIR

SEPTEMBER 18 (SAT) WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA THE BIG E

SEPTEMBER 19 (SUN) ASBURY PARK, NJ SEA.HEAR.NOW FESTIVAL

SEPTEMBER 22 (WED) PORT CHESTER, NY THE CAPITOL THEATRE

SEPTEMBER 24 (FRI) ROANOKE, VA ELMWOOD PARK

SEPTEMBER 25 (SAT) CHARLES TOWN, WV HOLLYWOOD CASINO

OCTOBER 16 (SAT) LAS VEGAS, NV THE COSMOPOLITAN

OCTOBER 17 (SUN) LAS VEGAS, NV THE COSMOPOLITAN

OCTOBER 22 (FRI) LAS VEGAS, NV THE COSMOPOLITAN

OCTOBER 23 (SAT) LAS VEGAS, NV THE COSMOPOLITAN

OCTOBER 25 (MON) - OCTOBER 30 (SAT) PLAYA MUJERES THE SANDS