Billy Joe Shaver, outlaw country legend, has died

Outlaw country legend Billy Joe Shaver has died after suffering a massive stroke. He was 81. SiriusXM's Outlaw Country channel got confirmation from his family.

Billy was born in 1939 in Corsicana, TX and became known affectionately as the "Wacko from Waco." His 1973 debut album, Old Five and Dimers Like Me, is a classic and his reputation was helped when that same year Waylon Jennings recorded an album of Shaver songs on his hit record Honky Tonk Heroes. Other classic albums include 1976's When I Get My Wings and 1981's I'm Just an Old Chunk of Coal.

Shaver's songs have been covered by everyone from Willie Nelson, Bobby Bare, Johnny Cash, David Allen Coe, and more, and he acted alongside Robert Duvall in 1997's The Apostle, and Duvall covered Shaver's "Live Forever" in the 2006 film Crazy Heart. He was still touring and playing shows before lockdown, and appeared on Willie Nelson's new album First Rose of Spring.

Rest in peace, Billy. Listen to Old Five and Dimers Like Me, and watch a few live videos, below.

It's been a tough week for outlaw country -- Jerry Jeff Walker died last week.