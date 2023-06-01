Billy Joel is movin’ out (of Madison Square Garden)

Billy Joel has had his monthly Madison Square Garden residency since January 2014, but he's trading in his Chevy for a Cadillac-ack-ack-ack-ack, so to speak, and moving out. The Piano Man has announced that the run -- dubbed the "Greatest Arena Run of All Time" -- will come to an end in July 2024 which will be his 150th lifetime MSG show.

"I'm kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but ten years, 150 shows – all right already!” says Billy. “I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden, it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I'm headlining Madison Square Garden.’ Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it's not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It's hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that's happened here.”

With that news comes the announcement of the October 20 MSG show, and tickets for that go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 AM. The rest of his finally residency dates are still TBA, but he also plays MSG on June 2, July 24, August 29, and September 10.