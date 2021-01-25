Billy Nomates announces ‘Emergency Telephone’ EP, shares “Heels”

UK artist Billy Nomates, whose self-titled debut was one of our favorite albums of 2020, is already back with a new EP, Emergency Telephone, that will be out March 5 via Invada Records. Billy produced the four-track EP and it was mixed by Invada chief (and Portishead/Beak> founding member) Geoff Barrow. "Emergency Telephone is predominantly about communication breakdowns; personally, mentally, physically," says Billy. "A strange thing to happen while communication has never had so many channels. Perhaps we need a direct line."

The first single off the EP is "Heels," a noirish synthpop with a chorus of "Lift your boots / Tilt your hat / I refuse to die / Lookin like that." You can watch the video for "Heels" below.