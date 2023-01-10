Billy Nomates shares “Vertigo” from new LP, announces first North American tour dates

UK artist Billy Nomates' anticipated second album, CACTI, is out this week via Invada Records. Just ahead of that she's shared one last preview, "Vertigo," which is another catchy example of her unique style that mixes '80s pop, country and post-punk. "I think 'Vertigo' scratches around the soul crushing apathy you can feel for achieving or feeling life's big things," says Billy. Listen to that below.

Meanwhile, Billy has also just announced her first-ever North American tour dates, which happen this spring and kick off at NYC's Mercury Lounge on May 17, including stops in Toronto, Chicago and Atlanta. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Billy Nomates - 2023 Tour Dates

3/14/2023 - Lille, FR - Grand Mix

3/15/2023 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

3/16/2023 - Orleans, FR - L’astrolabe

3/17/2023 - Bordeaux, FR - Rockschool Barbey

3/20/2023 - Madrid, ES - El Sol

3/22/2023 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau

3/24/2023 - Lyon, FR - Le Périscope

3/25/2023 - Bologna, IT - Covo Club

3/27/2023 -Milan, IT - Magnolia

3/28/2023 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

3/29/2023 - Munich, DE - Milla

3/31/2023 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus

4/1/2-23 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen,

4/2/2023 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

4/4/2023 - Cologne, DE - Blueshell

4/5/2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

4/6/2023 - Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie

4/17/2023 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

4/19/2023 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

4/20/2023 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

4/21/2023 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

4/22/2023 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

4/24/2023 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

4/25/2023 - Birmingham, UK - Institute 1

4/27/2023 - London, UK - Kentish Town Forum

4/28/2023 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

4/29/2023 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

5/17/2023 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

5/19/2032 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5/21/2023 - Chicago, IL - Schuba's Tavern

5/23/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge