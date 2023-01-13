Billy Nomates tells us about the influences behind new album ‘CACTI’

As Billy Nomates, Tor Maries made one of 2020's most striking debuts, transforming herself from folk-pop artist into a brash original who wasn't afraid to speak her mind and defied easy pigeonholing. It helped that she found mentors in Sleaford Mods and Geoff Barrow (Portishead, Beak>) who encouraged her to find her own voice. It's been tough, though, relaunching a career just as the world shut down, and all the fears, self-doubt and anger that have come with the last three years play into into her excellent second album. CACTI takes elements of country, pop and post-punk and whizz them together as only she could. You can listen to the album below.

We asked Tor to tell us a little more about the album, and she gave us a list of 10 things she was into while making it, including Simple Minds and Sunn O))), artist David Shrigley, coffee, music gear and more. Read her list below.

Billy Nomates will be heading to North America this spring for her first shows here, including NYC's Mercury Lounge on May 17. All tour dates are listed below.

Billy Nomates: 10 things I was into while writing CACTI:

1. ‘Absolute 80s’ radio station. just on in the background round my flat.

2. David Shrigleys Instagram page. New art almost everyday. modern style , nothing fancy just ideas- really like it.

3. Roland Boutique range of controller's. Specifically the juno 60 and drumatix. super easy and mobile for anyone to use - I like easy.

4. Fuerteventura Island. windy desert, long hikes, clear sea, cactus everywhere. take me back.

5. Dark arts coffee. drank so much of it. probably too much. it's good for you?

6. New appreciation for heavier bands. Particularly sunn o))))

7. Tattoo artist named barbielongfox who gave me my first tree tattoo. she's on Instagram - really beautiful artist

8. outdoor fires. i don't have a garden so to go to a fire somewhere and wake up with smoky hair, felt like I was living life right whenever i did that.

9. Simple Minds - greatest hits. just excellent songs.

10. Nylon guitar. bought one to noodle with around my flat - quieter than a normal guitar. Makes me want to be gentle.

Billy Nomates - 2023 Tour Dates

3/14/2023 - Lille, FR - Grand Mix

3/15/2023 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain

3/16/2023 - Orleans, FR - L’astrolabe

3/17/2023 - Bordeaux, FR - Rockschool Barbey

3/20/2023 - Madrid, ES - El Sol

3/22/2023 - Barcelona, ES - La Nau

3/24/2023 - Lyon, FR - Le Périscope

3/25/2023 - Bologna, IT - Covo Club

3/27/2023 -Milan, IT - Magnolia

3/28/2023 - Zurich, CH - Bogen F

3/29/2023 - Munich, DE - Milla

3/31/2023 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus

4/1/2-23 - Copenhagen, DK - Loppen,

4/2/2023 - Hamburg, DE - Molotow

4/4/2023 - Cologne, DE - Blueshell

4/5/2023 - Amsterdam, NL - Tolhuistuin

4/6/2023 - Brussels, BE - Botanique Orangerie

4/17/2023 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

4/19/2023 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

4/20/2023 - Manchester, UK - New Century Hall

4/21/2023 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

4/22/2023 - Glasgow, UK - St. Lukes

4/24/2023 - Newcastle, UK - Boiler Shop

4/25/2023 - Birmingham, UK - Institute 1

4/27/2023 - London, UK - Kentish Town Forum

4/28/2023 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

4/29/2023 - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

5/17/2023 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

5/19/2032 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

5/21/2023 - Chicago, IL - Schuba's Tavern

5/23/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge