Billy Talent tap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo for new song “End of Me,” announce new album

Canadian pop punk/alternative rock lifers Billy Talent have announced their first album in six years, Crisis of Faith, due January 21 via Spinefarm (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes new single "End of Me," which features a pioneer of pop punk-inflected alt-rock, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo. Weezer have of course always been a big influence on Billy Talent, and you can hear how this song in particular pulls from the Blue Album, as the band explains:

This is a full circle moment for us. We've admired and have been fans of Weezer since the Blue Album until now. Before we had a title, this song was originally called 'Hendrix+Weezer,' so it only felt right to ask Rivers to sing on it. The song encompasses the essence of '90s alt rock, which was a hugely impactful and influential time for our band. We're proud of the song and very happy to have Rivers be a part of it.

Rivers sounds better on this song than he does on some of Weezer's own recent material, and though his band's influence is there, "End of Me" still has Billy Talent's trademark off-kilter feel. Watch the lyric video and stream the album's three previous singles below.

Tracklist

"Forgiveness I + II"

"Reckless Paradise"

"I Beg to Differ (This Will Get Better)"

"The Wolf"

"Reactor"

"Judged"

"Hanging Out With All The Wrong People"

"End of Me" (Feat. Rivers Cuomo)

"One Less Problem"

"For You"