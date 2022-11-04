billy woods announces NYC ‘Church’ release show with AKAI SOLO

billy woods released his second album of the year, Church, in late September. He's now announced a release show in Brooklyn on December 7 at Baby's All Right. Ahead of that show, he'll play a handful of live dates in Japan, the UK, and Europe. All dates below.

The Church record release show will feature support from AKAI SOLO, who is one of the guests on Church. Tickets are on sale now.

billy woods -- 2022 Live Dates

11/5 Kakegawa, JP @ Festival de Frue

11/7 Tokyo, JP @ WWW

11/12 Utrect, NL @ Le Guess Who Festival ^!

11/15 Amsterdam, NL @ Doka + Rush Hour

11/17 Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up Du Label

11/19 Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain *

11/21 Brussels, BE @ Botanique

11/23 Lyon, FR @ Le Periscope *

11/24 Nantes, FR @ Le Pole Etudiant ^

12/7 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right %

^! = with Moor Mother performing BRASS + solo with Preservation

* = with YUNGMORPHEUS

% = Church record release with AKAI SOLO