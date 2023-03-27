billy woods & Kenny Segal announce new album ‘Maps’ and tour

One of billy woods' most widely-loved albums is his 2019 collaboration with producer Kenny Segal, Hiding Places, so it's very exciting news that the pair have now announced another new album together, Maps. It's due May 5 via Backwoodz Studioz. No single or tracklist is out yet, but check out the album artwork below and stay tuned for more.

woods and Kenny are also touring together this spring, including shows in LA, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Boston, Brooklyn, DC, London, and Amsterdam. The Brooklyn show is June 1 at Baby's All Right. All dates are listed below.

billy woods & Kenny Segal -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

5/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/16 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6/01 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

6/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

6/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9

6/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground

6/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

Other billy woods dates:

6/06 – Marina di Ravenna, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

6/09 – Katowice, Poland @ Tauron Festival

6/10 – Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

6/28 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival