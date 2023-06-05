billy woods & Kenny Segal played Baby’s All Right (pics, setlist)

billy woods and Kenny Segal recently released their fantastic new album, Maps, and their tour supporting it hit Brooklyn on Thursday (6/1) for a show at Baby's All Right. A large part of their set featured their new material, but they also did some songs from their 2019 collaboration Hiding Places, as well as songs off woods' 2022 albums Aethiopes and Church, and some Armand Hammer material.

DJ Mo Niklz and friends opened the show, and you can see pictures of both sets by P Squared, including one of billy and Kenny's setlist, below.