billy woods & Kenny Segal share “FaceTime” (ft. Sam Herring), detail new album ‘Maps’

billy woods and Kenny Segal have shared the first single off their anticipated new album Maps, the rapper/producer duo's first entire album together since 2019's great Hiding Places. "FaceTime" is a laid-back, jazz-infused rap song with so many instantly-satisfying one-liners from woods and a crooned hook from Future Islands' Samuel T. Herring. Check it out below.

They've also shared more album details, including the tracklist. Guests include Danny Brown, Aesop Rock, Quelle Chris, ShrapKnel, Benjamin Booker, and two songs with woods' Armand Hammer partner ELUCID. woods says, ""Kenny and I made more songs together before Hiding Places than we did after. I think we only collaborated once over the last four years and although we didn’t talk about it, I think we wanted to let that energy build again. Neither of us wanted to make Hiding Places 2. We needed to go on other journeys, artistic and otherwise, to come back and do something fresh.”

Maps comes out on May 5, and woods and Segal have a tour coming up, including Brooklyn's Baby's All Right on June 1. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Kenwood Speakers

2. Soft Landing

3. Soundcheck featuring Quelle Chris

4. Rapper Weed

5. Blue Smoke

6. Bad Dreams Are Only Dreams

7. Babylon by Bus featuring ShrapKnel

8. Year Zero featuring Danny Brown

9. Hangman

10. Baby Steps featuring ELUCID & Benjamin Booker

11. The Layover

12. FaceTime featuring Sam Herring

13. Agriculture

14. Houdini

15. Waiting Around featuring Aesop Rock

16. NYC Tapwater

17. As The Crow Flies featuring ELUCID

billy woods & Kenny Segal -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

5/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

5/15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

5/16 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

6/01 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

6/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

6/02 – Washington, DC @ DC9

6/12 – London, UK @ Village Underground

6/15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Bitterzoet

Other billy woods dates:

6/06 – Marina di Ravenna, Italy @ Beaches Brew Festival

6/09 – Katowice, Poland @ Tauron Festival

6/10 – Helsinki, Finland @ Sideways Festival

6/28 – Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival