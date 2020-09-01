Bing & Ruth tells us about his meditative playlist generator for running

Bing & Ruth released new album Species via 4AD back in July. It's a unique, meditative record that uses Farfisa organ, clarinet and double bass to take things to a higher state. If you haven't checked it out, you can stream it below.

Main man David Moore also got into running as a form of meditation while making the album and says he's "since incorporated it into my life as a near-daily practice. The trance of one foot in front of the other, and the mental state that comes with pushing your body to the edge of exhaustion, provided a template for the experience I wanted to have listening to Species."

Moore also tells us that listening to typical "upbeat, loud, fast, energy enhancing" music became a distraction to his running. "I started to put on what seemed counterintuitive - slower, softer music. Music that got out of the way and simply existed as one small element of the experience. Music that lent itself to finding and settling into the trance state."

With that in mind, Moore has created a running playlist generator with music he curated, including artists like Atlas Sound, Fennesz, Julianna Barwick, Grouper, Faust, and Tim Hecker. (Maybe a couple Bing & Ruth tracks, too). "It's a simple premise - enter in your desired speed and duration and the site shoots you back a playlist of curated tracks with less brash pulse and more om zone," he says. "For ease of use you can export the playlists direct to Spotify and Apple Music and continue as you normally would. I’ve personally been using it for a few weeks now and am so happy to share it with everyone. While running has been meaningful to me, this offering is meant to be used by anyone, in any way they can and choose to be in motion."

You can try out Bing & Ruth's "In Motion" playlist generator here and check out a sample playlist below.