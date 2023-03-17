Biohazard announce 2nd NYC matinee show with tba special guests

Biohazard are reuniting their classic lineup for shows in the US and abroad beginning this spring, and earlier this week they announced an NYC headlining show, at Irving Plaza on June 16 with Indecision and King Nine. Tickets to that show sold out, so they've added a second NYC date two days later, at Irving Plaza on June 18. This one is an "old school NYC matinee" show, and joining them will surprise guests, who are still to be announced. Tickets are on sale now.

"To be playing with the original Biohazard line up at my favorite NYC venue is an honor!," Billy Graziadei says. "To have it sell out in less than 24hrs is a bucket list check! I’m proud AF to be adding a second show we promise will top the first!"

Biohazard are also playing Milwaukee Metal Fest and Blue Ridge Rock Fest, in addition to festivals in the UK and Netherlands, and they have more US dates to announce. Stay tuned.