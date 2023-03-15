Biohazard announce classic lineup NYC show with Indecision & King Nine

Back in October we learned that Biohazard would be reuniting their classic lineup, featuring original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, for summer festivals in the UK and the Netherlands. They've since been added to the lineups for Blue Ridge Rock Fest and Milwaukee Metal Fest (which is being billed as their first show back with this lineup), and now they've announced a headlining show in NYC. It happens on June 16 at Irving Plaza, with Indecision and King Nine. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Thursday, March 16 at noon.

Guitarist and vocalist Billy Graziadei discussed the reunion in an interview with Ghost Cult, saying "we got a lot of things up our sleeve; it's not a one and done thing." They have more US dates to be announced, and a documentary in the works for their 35th anniversary. Listen to the interview below, and stay tuned for more.