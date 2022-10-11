Biohazard reuniting classic lineup

After parting ways with him in 2011, Brooklyn legends Biohazard will apparently reunite with original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld for shows next year. The band's "original line up" have been announced on the lineups of two festivals, the UK's Bloodstock and Netherlands' Dynamo Metalfest, both happening in August of 2023.

The time couldn't be better for Biohazard to return to the scene. Hardcore is exploding, and their groovy brand of rap-infused NYHC can be heard in everybody from Turnstile to rising rapcore supergroup Gridiron (both have also cited Biohazard as an influence).

The band, which also features Billy Graziadei, Bobby Hambel, Danny Schuler, and who last played a show in 2015, haven't commented publicly on the reunion yet, but when asked for Biohazard updates back in March by Metal Injection, Billy said:

You know, we talk often. I was with Evan at a memorial for my friend Scott, who I just mentioned and it was great to see him. Danny and Bobby and I talk quite often, and during the pandemic there were a few people that wanted to play bass for us. And then during the pandemic we were all discussing and had a heart to heart. And basically the outcome was like: life's too short. If we don't take away anything from this pandemic, it's like if we're going to do something, let's put the band back together again. I'm the only member of the band that's still active in music. I know the guys do things here and there, but it's what I do with what I love. It's me, so I'm going to keep going. With Biohazard, it's always been a vibe thing with us. It's not like we sit down and say "Hey, in 2023 let's make an album. Let's go on tour and release the album mid-tour. In a business sense that'd be great. If I had the business sense that I have now I would have been way more successful. But like I said, that was never my goal. It's still not my goal. My goal is music and art first. I probably won't be recognized for anything awesome until I'm dead and gone, but it's OK. I have other means to pay the bills and I have a great wife who supports me. Biohazard is kind of like a vibe thing. It's like when the planets align and shit lines up we do it. There's been different crazy twists and turns of our history, and I would imagine there will be in the future, but that's life. The pandemic was the fucking craziest curveball anyone ever thought would come, you know?

Are more dates on the way, too? Stay tuned