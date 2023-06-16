Biohazard streaming 2nd of 2 NYC shows this weekend

Biohazard's classic lineup, with vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, is finally making its live return in NYC, with shows tonight (6/16) and Sunday (6/18), both at Irving Plaza. Biohazard's Sunday set will stream on Veeps, starting at 7:30 PM EDT, and tickets to watch are on sale now.

Friday's show (which is with Indecision and King Nine) is sold out, but tickets are still available to attend in person on Sunday. That one's a matinee with Sworn Enemy, Sheer Terror, Fury of Five, Subzero, and Incendiary Device.

After NYC, Biohazard head to Europe and the UK for more summer shows, returning to the US in September for Blue Ridge Rock Festival. They're also planning a new album. See all of their upcoming dates below.

BIOHAZARD: 2023 TOUR

Jun. 16, 2023 Irving Plaza New York, NY

Jun. 18, 2023 Old School NYC Matinee Irving Plaza New York, NY

Jul. 31, 2023 MetalDays 2023 Velenje, Slovenia

Aug. 1, 2023 Barba Negra Budapest, Hungary

Aug. 3, 2023 Columbia Theater Berlin, Germany

Aug. 4, 2023 Pol'and'Rock Festival 2023 Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Poland

Aug. 5, 2023 Wacken Open Air 2023 Wacken, Germany

Aug. 6, 2023 Lokerse Feesten 2023 Lokeren, Belgium

Aug. 8, 2023 Progresja Warsaw, Poland

Aug. 9, 2023 Kamienna 123 Parking Wrocław, Poland

Aug. 10, 2023 Brutal Assault 2023 Jaroměř, Czech Republic

Aug. 12, 2023 Alcatraz 2023 Kortrijk, Belgium

Aug. 13, 2023 Bloodstock Walton On Trent, United Kingdom

Aug. 15, 2023 KK's Steel Mill Wolverhampton, United Kingdom

Aug. 16, 2023 Manchester Academy Manchester, United Kingdom

Aug. 17, 2023 O2 Academy Islington London, United Kingdom

Aug. 19, 2023 Dynamo Metal Fest 2023 Eindhoven, Netherlands

Aug. 20, 2023 SITE DE KERAMPUILH CARHAIX Carhaix-plouguer, France

Sep. 7 - 10, 2023 Blue Ridge Rock Festival 2023 Alton, VA