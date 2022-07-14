Birds In Row announce first album in 4 years, ‘Gris Klein,’ share “Nympheas”

French post-hardcore greats Birds In Row recently returned with new single "Water Wings," and now they've announced a new album -- their first in four years -- Gris Klein, due October 14 via Cult of Luna's Red Creek Recordings (pre-order). "Water Wings" kicks off the album, which also includes new single "Nympheas," a musically and thematically impactful track that the band calls "an ode to those who keep fighting when we don't have the energy to anymore, or never have had it, especially when facing political issues that are increasingly more visible." It's a stunning track, and you can stream it below.

Tracklist

1 - Water Wings

2 - Daltonians

3 - Confettis

4 - Noah

5 - Cathedrals

6 - Nympheas

7 - Grisaille

8 - Trompe l’oeil

9 - Rodin

10 - Winter, Yet.

11 - Secession

Birds In Row -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 30 - Vitry-sur-Seine (FR) - Festi’Val de Marne

Oct 01 - Rouen (FR) - Le 106

Oct 02 - Esch-sur-Alzette (LU) - Rockhal *

Oct 03 - Cologne (DE) - Live Music Hall *

Oct 04 - Geneve (CH - Alhambra *

Oct 05 - Toulouse (FR) - Le Metronum *

Oct 06 - Biarritz (FR) - Atabal *

Oct 07 - Barcelona (ES) - AMFest *

Oct 08 - Madrid (ES) - But *

Oct 09 - Porto (PT) - Ampli Fest *

Oct 11 - Nantes (FR) - Stereolux *

Oct 12 - Lille (FR) - Aeronef *

Oct 13 - Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie *

Oct 14 - Zwolle (NL) - Hedon *

Oct 15 - Leipzig (DE) - Felsenkeller *

Oct 16 - Wroclaw (PL) - A2 *

Oct 17 - Budapest (HU) - Durer Kert *

Oct 18 - Prague (CZ) - Underdogs *

Oct 20 - Berlin (DE) - Urban Spree

Oct 21 - Dortmund (DE) - Trompete

Oct 22 - Darmstadt (DE) - Oettinger Villa

Oct 23 - Neunkirchen (DE) - Stummschen Reithalle

Oct 27 - Bordeaux (FR) - Le Krakatoa

Oct 28 - Alençon (FR) - La Luciole

Nov 03 - Amiens (FR) - La Lune des Pirates

Nov 04 - Belfort (FR) - La Poudrière

Nov 05 - Annecy (FR) - Le Brise Glace

Nov 09 - Bruxelles (BE) - Le Botanique

Nov 10 - Haarlemn (NL) - Patronaat

Nov 11 - Leeuwarden (NL) - Neushoorn

Nov 12 - Nijmegen (NL) - Merleyn

Nov 17 - Poitiers (FR) - Le Confort Moderne

Nov 18 - Vannes (FR) - L’Echonova

Nov 19 - Quimper (FR) - Novomax

Nov 23 - Fribourg (CH) - Fri-Son

Nov 24 - Metz (FR) - Les Trinitaires

Nov 25 - Tours (FR) - Le Bateau Ivre

Nov 26 - Paris (FR) - Le Trabendo

Dec 09 - Angoulême (FR) - La Nef

* w/ Cult of Luna