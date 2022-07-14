Birds In Row announce first album in 4 years, ‘Gris Klein,’ share “Nympheas”
French post-hardcore greats Birds In Row recently returned with new single "Water Wings," and now they've announced a new album -- their first in four years -- Gris Klein, due October 14 via Cult of Luna's Red Creek Recordings (pre-order). "Water Wings" kicks off the album, which also includes new single "Nympheas," a musically and thematically impactful track that the band calls "an ode to those who keep fighting when we don't have the energy to anymore, or never have had it, especially when facing political issues that are increasingly more visible." It's a stunning track, and you can stream it below.
Tracklist
1 - Water Wings
2 - Daltonians
3 - Confettis
4 - Noah
5 - Cathedrals
6 - Nympheas
7 - Grisaille
8 - Trompe l’oeil
9 - Rodin
10 - Winter, Yet.
11 - Secession
Birds In Row -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sep 30 - Vitry-sur-Seine (FR) - Festi’Val de Marne
Oct 01 - Rouen (FR) - Le 106
Oct 02 - Esch-sur-Alzette (LU) - Rockhal *
Oct 03 - Cologne (DE) - Live Music Hall *
Oct 04 - Geneve (CH - Alhambra *
Oct 05 - Toulouse (FR) - Le Metronum *
Oct 06 - Biarritz (FR) - Atabal *
Oct 07 - Barcelona (ES) - AMFest *
Oct 08 - Madrid (ES) - But *
Oct 09 - Porto (PT) - Ampli Fest *
Oct 11 - Nantes (FR) - Stereolux *
Oct 12 - Lille (FR) - Aeronef *
Oct 13 - Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie *
Oct 14 - Zwolle (NL) - Hedon *
Oct 15 - Leipzig (DE) - Felsenkeller *
Oct 16 - Wroclaw (PL) - A2 *
Oct 17 - Budapest (HU) - Durer Kert *
Oct 18 - Prague (CZ) - Underdogs *
Oct 20 - Berlin (DE) - Urban Spree
Oct 21 - Dortmund (DE) - Trompete
Oct 22 - Darmstadt (DE) - Oettinger Villa
Oct 23 - Neunkirchen (DE) - Stummschen Reithalle
Oct 27 - Bordeaux (FR) - Le Krakatoa
Oct 28 - Alençon (FR) - La Luciole
Nov 03 - Amiens (FR) - La Lune des Pirates
Nov 04 - Belfort (FR) - La Poudrière
Nov 05 - Annecy (FR) - Le Brise Glace
Nov 09 - Bruxelles (BE) - Le Botanique
Nov 10 - Haarlemn (NL) - Patronaat
Nov 11 - Leeuwarden (NL) - Neushoorn
Nov 12 - Nijmegen (NL) - Merleyn
Nov 17 - Poitiers (FR) - Le Confort Moderne
Nov 18 - Vannes (FR) - L’Echonova
Nov 19 - Quimper (FR) - Novomax
Nov 23 - Fribourg (CH) - Fri-Son
Nov 24 - Metz (FR) - Les Trinitaires
Nov 25 - Tours (FR) - Le Bateau Ivre
Nov 26 - Paris (FR) - Le Trabendo
Dec 09 - Angoulême (FR) - La Nef
* w/ Cult of Luna