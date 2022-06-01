Birds In Row share new single “Water Wings,” new album due this fall
French post-hardcore band Birds In Row have just signed to Cult of Luna's recently-launched Red Creek Recordings, and they'll release a followup to 2018's great We Already Lost the World on the label this fall. Title and exact release date TBA, but they did just release their first new single in four years, "Water Wings," which finds their heavy/beautiful, genre-defying, shapeshifting sound in fine form. The band says, "The dreams that are imposed on us - of social success, accomplishment or, even, the vision of what happiness is - does not consider who we are or where we're from. Those dreams aren't ours, but are inherently ours. Being ourselves means struggling against these dreams that have been forced onto us."
Listen and view the band's list of upcoming tour dates (including many with Cult of Luna) below...
Birds In Row -- 2022 Tour Dates
Sep 30 - Vitry-sur-Seine (FR) - Festi’Val de Marne
Oct 01 - Rouen (FR) - Le 106
Oct 02 - Esch-sur-Alzette (LU) - Rockhal *
Oct 03 - Cologne (DE) - Live Music Hall *
Oct 04 - Geneve (CH - Alhambra *
Oct 05 - Toulouse (FR) - Le Metronum *
Oct 06 - Biarritz (FR) - Atabal *
Oct 07 - Barcelona (ES) - AMFest *
Oct 08 - Madrid (ES) - But *
Oct 09 - Porto (PT) - Ampli Fest *
Oct 11 - Nantes (FR) - Stereolux *
Oct 12 - Lille (FR) - Aeronef *
Oct 13 - Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie *
Oct 14 - Zwolle (NL) - Hedon *
Oct 15 - Leipzig (DE) - Felsenkeller *
Oct 16 - Wroclaw (PL) - A2 *
Oct 17 - Budapest (HU) - Durer Kert *
Oct 18 - Prague (CZ) - Underdogs *
Oct 20 - Berlin (DE) - Urban Spree
Oct 21 - Dortmund (DE) - Trompete
Oct 22 - Darmstadt (DE) - Oettinger Villa
Oct 23 - Neunkirchen (DE) - Stummschen Reithalle
Oct 27 - Bordeaux (FR) - Le Krakatoa
Oct 28 - Alençon (FR) - La Luciole
Nov 03 - Amiens (FR) - La Lune des Pirates
Nov 04 - Belfort (FR) - La Poudrière
Nov 05 - Annecy (FR) - Le Brise Glace
Nov 09 - Bruxelles (BE) - Le Botanique
Nov 10 - Haarlemn (NL) - Patronaat
Nov 11 - Leeuwarden (NL) - Neushoorn
Nov 12 - Nijmegen (NL) - Merleyn
Nov 17 - Poitiers (FR) - Le Confort Moderne
Nov 18 - Vannes (FR) - L’Echonova
Nov 19 - Quimper (FR) - Novomax
Nov 23 - Fribourg (CH) - Fri-Son
Nov 24 - Metz (FR) - Les Trinitaires
Nov 25 - Tours (FR) - Le Bateau Ivre
Nov 26 - Paris (FR) - Le Trabendo
Dec 09 - Angoulême (FR) - La Nef