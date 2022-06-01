Birds In Row share new single “Water Wings,” new album due this fall

French post-hardcore band Birds In Row have just signed to Cult of Luna's recently-launched Red Creek Recordings, and they'll release a followup to 2018's great We Already Lost the World on the label this fall. Title and exact release date TBA, but they did just release their first new single in four years, "Water Wings," which finds their heavy/beautiful, genre-defying, shapeshifting sound in fine form. The band says, "The dreams that are imposed on us - of social success, accomplishment or, even, the vision of what happiness is - does not consider who we are or where we're from. Those dreams aren't ours, but are inherently ours. Being ourselves means struggling against these dreams that have been forced onto us."

Listen and view the band's list of upcoming tour dates (including many with Cult of Luna) below...

Birds In Row -- 2022 Tour Dates

Sep 30 - Vitry-sur-Seine (FR) - Festi’Val de Marne

Oct 01 - Rouen (FR) - Le 106

Oct 02 - Esch-sur-Alzette (LU) - Rockhal *

Oct 03 - Cologne (DE) - Live Music Hall *

Oct 04 - Geneve (CH - Alhambra *

Oct 05 - Toulouse (FR) - Le Metronum *

Oct 06 - Biarritz (FR) - Atabal *

Oct 07 - Barcelona (ES) - AMFest *

Oct 08 - Madrid (ES) - But *

Oct 09 - Porto (PT) - Ampli Fest *

Oct 11 - Nantes (FR) - Stereolux *

Oct 12 - Lille (FR) - Aeronef *

Oct 13 - Strasbourg (FR) - La Laiterie *

Oct 14 - Zwolle (NL) - Hedon *

Oct 15 - Leipzig (DE) - Felsenkeller *

Oct 16 - Wroclaw (PL) - A2 *

Oct 17 - Budapest (HU) - Durer Kert *

Oct 18 - Prague (CZ) - Underdogs *

Oct 20 - Berlin (DE) - Urban Spree

Oct 21 - Dortmund (DE) - Trompete

Oct 22 - Darmstadt (DE) - Oettinger Villa

Oct 23 - Neunkirchen (DE) - Stummschen Reithalle

Oct 27 - Bordeaux (FR) - Le Krakatoa

Oct 28 - Alençon (FR) - La Luciole

Nov 03 - Amiens (FR) - La Lune des Pirates

Nov 04 - Belfort (FR) - La Poudrière

Nov 05 - Annecy (FR) - Le Brise Glace

Nov 09 - Bruxelles (BE) - Le Botanique

Nov 10 - Haarlemn (NL) - Patronaat

Nov 11 - Leeuwarden (NL) - Neushoorn

Nov 12 - Nijmegen (NL) - Merleyn

Nov 17 - Poitiers (FR) - Le Confort Moderne

Nov 18 - Vannes (FR) - L’Echonova

Nov 19 - Quimper (FR) - Novomax

Nov 23 - Fribourg (CH) - Fri-Son

Nov 24 - Metz (FR) - Les Trinitaires

Nov 25 - Tours (FR) - Le Bateau Ivre

Nov 26 - Paris (FR) - Le Trabendo

Dec 09 - Angoulême (FR) - La Nef