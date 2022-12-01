Bitchin Bajas add more tour dates, including 2nd Brooklyn show
Chicago synth-heads Bitchin Bajas are on tour now in support of their terrific new album Bajascillators and have added more shows to their schedule. That includes a second Brooklyn show -- they've added a matinee (3 PM doors) at Union Pool on Sunday, December 4 that happens just before their sold-out show later that night at the venue. Both shows feature tripped out projections by Macrodose Visuals.
Bitchin Bajas have also announced 2023 West Coast dates in February -- check out their full tour schedule, along with a stream of Bajascillators, below.
BITCHIN BAJAS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES
Dec 01 - Baby G's - Toronto, ON
Dec 02 - 10 Forward Arts - Greenfield, MA
Dec 03 - Tubby's Kingston - Kingston, NY
Dec 04 - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY
Dec 05 - Normal's Books and Records - Baltimore, MD
Dec 06 - Solar Myth - Philadelphia, PA
Dec 07 - Solar Myth - Philadelphia, PA
Dec 08 - Rhizome - Washington, DC
Dec 09 - Shadowbox Studio - Durham, NC
Dec 10 - Revolve Sound - Asheville, NC
Dec 11 - Pilot Light - Knoxville, TN
Dec 12 - 529 - Atlanta, GA
Dec 13 - Nachbar - Louisville, KY
Dec 14 - the sink hole - St Louis, MO
Dec 31 - Constellation - Chicago, IL
Feb 08 - Ojai Deer Lodge - Ojai, CA
Feb 09 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA
Feb 10 - The Miniplex at Richard's Goat Tavern - Arcata, CA
Feb 11 - Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA
Feb 12 - Lodge Room - Highland Park, CA
Feb 13 - Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace - Pioneertown, CA