Bitchin Bajas add more tour dates, including 2nd Brooklyn show

Chicago synth-heads Bitchin Bajas are on tour now in support of their terrific new album Bajascillators and have added more shows to their schedule. That includes a second Brooklyn show -- they've added a matinee (3 PM doors) at Union Pool on Sunday, December 4 that happens just before their sold-out show later that night at the venue. Both shows feature tripped out projections by Macrodose Visuals.

Bitchin Bajas have also announced 2023 West Coast dates in February -- check out their full tour schedule, along with a stream of Bajascillators, below.

BITCHIN BAJAS - 2022/2023 TOUR DATES

Dec 01 - Baby G's - Toronto, ON

Dec 02 - 10 Forward Arts - Greenfield, MA

Dec 03 - Tubby's Kingston - Kingston, NY

Dec 04 - Union Pool - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 05 - Normal's Books and Records - Baltimore, MD

Dec 06 - Solar Myth - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 07 - Solar Myth - Philadelphia, PA

Dec 08 - Rhizome - Washington, DC

Dec 09 - Shadowbox Studio - Durham, NC

Dec 10 - Revolve Sound - Asheville, NC

Dec 11 - Pilot Light - Knoxville, TN

Dec 12 - 529 - Atlanta, GA

Dec 13 - Nachbar - Louisville, KY

Dec 14 - the sink hole - St Louis, MO

Dec 31 - Constellation - Chicago, IL

Feb 08 - Ojai Deer Lodge - Ojai, CA

Feb 09 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

Feb 10 - The Miniplex at Richard's Goat Tavern - Arcata, CA

Feb 11 - Henry Miller Memorial Library - Big Sur, CA

Feb 12 - Lodge Room - Highland Park, CA

Feb 13 - Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace - Pioneertown, CA