Bitchin Bajas announce ‘Bajascillators’ LP, touring (listen to “Amorpha”)

Chicago's Bitchin Bajas will release a new LP, Bajacillators, on September 2 via Drag City. This comes nearly five years since their last album, Bajas Fresh, and for you audiophiles the band note it has been mastered directly from half-inch analogue tape.

You can get a taste of the album now with "Amorpha," a nearly 10-minute hypnotic slow-build of a track that makes for good blissing out. Watch the video for that below.

Bitchin Bajas will be on tour this fall, including a few October dates featuring visuals by Nick Ciontea. Their tour hits Union Pool on December 4. All tour dates are listed below.

BITCHIN BAJAS - 2022 TOUR DATES:

10/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *

10/13 - Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom

10/14 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

10/15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Promises *

10/16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation *

11/29 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub

11/30 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory

12/1 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Baby G's

12/3 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

12/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

12/5 - Baltimore, MD @ Normal's Books and Records

12/6 - 12/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle presented by Arvs Nova Workshop

12/8 - Washington DC @ Rhizome

12/9 - Durham, NC @ Shadowbox Studio

12/10 - Asheville, NC @ Revolve Sound

12/11 - Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light

12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ 529

12/14 - St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole

*visuals by Nick Ciontea