Bitchin Bajas announce ‘Bajascillators’ LP, touring (listen to “Amorpha”)
Chicago's Bitchin Bajas will release a new LP, Bajacillators, on September 2 via Drag City. This comes nearly five years since their last album, Bajas Fresh, and for you audiophiles the band note it has been mastered directly from half-inch analogue tape.
You can get a taste of the album now with "Amorpha," a nearly 10-minute hypnotic slow-build of a track that makes for good blissing out. Watch the video for that below.
Bitchin Bajas will be on tour this fall, including a few October dates featuring visuals by Nick Ciontea. Their tour hits Union Pool on December 4. All tour dates are listed below.
BITCHIN BAJAS - 2022 TOUR DATES:
10/12 - Minneapolis, MN @ Parkway Theater *
10/13 - Iowa City, IA @ Trumpet Blossom
10/14 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox
10/15 - Milwaukee, WI @ Promises *
10/16 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation *
11/29 - Indianapolis, IN @ State Street Pub
11/30 - Detroit, MI @ UFO Factory
12/1 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Baby G's
12/3 - Kingston, NY @ Tubby's
12/4 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
12/5 - Baltimore, MD @ Normal's Books and Records
12/6 - 12/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot and Saddle presented by Arvs Nova Workshop
12/8 - Washington DC @ Rhizome
12/9 - Durham, NC @ Shadowbox Studio
12/10 - Asheville, NC @ Revolve Sound
12/11 - Knoxville, TN @ Pilot Light
12/12 - Atlanta, GA @ 529
12/14 - St. Louis, MO @ Sink Hole
*visuals by Nick Ciontea