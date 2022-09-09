Bitter Branches cover PJ Harvey for benefit comp w/ FAIM, GEL, HIRS, Be Well & more

Bitter Branches drummer Jeff Tirabassi has spearheaded a new compilation, Exhibit A, which benefits the Southern Poverty Law Center and features tracks by an array of cool bands across punk, hardcore, and more, including GEL, FAIM, HIRS Collective, Be Well, Rid of Me, School Drugs, Truth Cult, Every Scar Has A Story, Exhalants, Multicult, Crossed Keys, and more. The comp comes out on October 7, with vinyl co-released by Atomic Action and Hellminded, cassettes by Knife Hits (US), and cassettes by Ugly & Proud and Shove Records (EU). Pre-order it here. Jeff says:

Basically immediately after Bitter Branches released our EP in 2020 we started to connect with other bands with new music, at the time without a live vehicle to play it in person. Couple that with a global pandemic forcing everyone to shelter in place watching the fire catch fire with an unhinged demigod autocratic president being enabled by an enabling Congress, multiple racial charged police killings, peaceful protests being met with further racial charged violent opposition and a vigilante shooter becoming a poster boy hero to the right all being supported by radical militia groups….the kids again needed to have their say. I thought it would be a great idea to collect songs from these bands for a compilation, much like Dischord did for the State of the Union Compilation in 1989. This comp was a game changer/eye opener effecting change and raising awareness through the power of a diverse music scene in DC. We chose the Southern Poverty Law Center as our organization to benefit since they have a single focus of protecting the rights of the disenfranchised. With people under constant attack for their race, sexual orientation, and keeping control of their own bodies, this was the most important cause we all agreed would be the best to focus on.

Along with the announcement, we're premiering Bitter Branches' contribution, a cover of PJ Harvey's classic "50ft Queenie." Vocalist Tim Singer (also of Deadguy) says:

We’re all PJ fans and ‘50ft Queenie’ is a ripper (and Rid of Me is pretty much a perfect album). That tune in particular has raw, empowering, unapologetic, gender-bending fuck-you message that pokes fun at male posturing. I personally love taking shots at machismo whenever possible. Basically, women have more reasons to be pissed off and I also fear that people may mistake my vocals for ‘tough guy’ posturing. So honoring PJ Harvey’s general awesomeness was a no-brainer. And I get to sing about being a 50 foot queen.

Bitter Branches very much make the song their own, turning it into an abrasive dose of '90s-style post-hardcore without losing the charm of the original. Listen and check out the full tracklist below.

Bitter Branches also have a Philly show on September 22 at FU Church with Verbal Assault, Soul Side and Bedmaker, and they're playing The Fest.

Tracklist

FAIM - Stepping Stone

GEL - Guided Meditation

Exhalants - Sociopathetic

Every Scar Has A Story - I’m Chasing Ghosts

Multicult - Calibration

HIRS Collective - Eighth Rank Promotion/Living In Lead

Easy Prey - A Reconciliation

Crossed Keys - RIP Arch Street

Rid Of Me - Sabotage (Beastie Boys cover)

Therapy - Shadows

School Drugs - Broken

Fashion Week - Christian Eeyore

Be Well - Erased

Bitter Branches - 50ft Queenie (PJ Harvey cover)

Truth Cult - Remain In Light

Dead Torches - Self-Destructing Memo

Faking - Derailed