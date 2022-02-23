Bitter Branches (Deadguy, Lifetime) touring with Punitive Damage (NYC with Verbal Assault)

Bitter Branches (the new band of Deadguy vocalist Tim Singer that also features Dan Yemin of Lifetime, Paint It Black, and Kid Dynamite on bass) are releasing their debut full-length, Your Neighbors Are Failures, on Friday (2/25) via Equal Vision, and that same day they'll open for The HIRS Collective at Philly's Kung Fu Necktie alongside Sunstroke and Gray C.E.L.L.. They were also supposed to play Lancaster, PA's A Day in the Life Records, on Saturday, but were forced to postpone it because of a family emergency. "We will announce a make up date for a free matinee in the near future," they write. "Thank you for understanding."

Bitter Branches also recently announced more shows: a short East Coast run with rising PacNW hardcore band Punitive Damage. They'll hit Washington DC (March 11 at The Pie Shop with Saffron), Providence (March 12 at Dusk with Gordita Beach and Bulletproof Backpack), and Brooklyn (March 13 at Saint Vitus), and the Vitus show is also with reunited Rhode Island hardcore vets Verbal Assault.

Verbal Assault had planned to play their first shows in 30 years this past September (including a Rhode Island show with Bitter Branches opening), but they cancelled due to COVID, and said they were hoping to reschedule for March. As of now, it looks like this Vitus show is the only date on their schedule, but hopefully more will be announced soon. Stay tuned. They reissued their sole album, 1987's Trial, on Atomic Action Records, and you can stream that below.

Punitive Damage, meanwhile, released the Strike Back EP via Atomic Action Records last year. Stream it, along with Bitter Branches' most recent single "Plastic Tongues," below.

Before Bitter Branches' March shows, Tim plays another Deadguy reunion show in NJ on March 5 at Crossroads with School Drugs and Honey.

--

--

Bitter Branches & Punitive Damage loading...

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today