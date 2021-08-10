Bitter Branches (mem Deadguy) release new two-song 7″ on Equal Vision (listen)

Deadguy vocalist Tim Singer is gearing up for that band's long-awaited reunion, but he's staying busy with other projects too. His much newer band Bitter Branches, who released their debut EP This May Hurt A Bit last year, have just put out the new two-song 7" Along Came A Bastard on Equal Vision (order yours).

The band -- which also features guitarists Matt Ryan (Calvary) and Kevin Sommerville (Lighten Up!), bassist Brian Kantorek (Go! For The Throat, The Curse) and drummer Jeff Tirabassi (Walleye) -- made the songs with producer Mike Bardzik (who's also worked with Kill Your Idols, Joyce Manor, and more), and it was mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge) and Zach Weeks and mastered by Brad Boatright. It includes the title track and a B-side called "Fraudulent," and it comes with artwork that pays homage to Sub Pop 7"s.

It also sounds like something that could've come out on Sub Pop in the '80s, with a noisy, grungy post-hardcore vibe that would sit nicely next to Mudhoney, Scratch Acid, and early Nirvana on the Sub Pop 100 & 200 comps. Speaking about the title track, the band said:

We need to flip the premise. Instead of talking about ‘bad apples’, we need to come at it from the angle of ‘we are only as good as our worst actors’. That’s the only path to change. If you join a shitty organization with shitty practices, you are now part of the problem no matter how nice of a guy you might be.

Listen to both new songs below. The band also have a few upcoming tour dates, including NJs' Crossroads with Boysetsfire. All dates are listed below.

Bitter Branches -- 2021 Tour Dates

8/14 - Providence, RI at Simmons Farm w/ Wrong War, Bulletproof Backpack & more

8/15 - Philadelphia, PA at Creep Records w/ School Drugs & Wrong War

9/18 - Pawtucket, RI w/ Verbal Assault, The FU’s & more

9/22 - Garwood, NJ at Crossroads w/ Boysetsfire & All Else Failed