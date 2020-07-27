Biz Markie hospitalized for diabetes; Ice T, Missy Elliott, Chuck D & more offer support

Biz Markie has been in a Maryland hospital for a few weeks recovering from an illness, reports TMZ. It's not coronavirus but from complications of Type 2 Diabetes which the 56-year-old rapper has been battling for years. "He is receiving the best care from an amazing team of medical professionals and we remain positive about the outcome," a representative told TMZ.

Missy Elliott, Chuck D, Ice T, Questlove, Naughty by Nature and other fellow rappers and artists have offered Biz support and well wishes via social media. You can read those below.

Feel better, Biz!