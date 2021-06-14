Bizzy Banks streaming 3 singles off new mixtape ‘Same Energy,’ playing Rolling Loud NYC

Bizzy Banks has been one of the brightest new voices in the Brooklyn drill scene since releasing his 2019 single "Don't Start," which was followed by his 2020 debut mixtape GMTO, Vol. 1 (Get Money Take Over), and now he's got another new mixtape, Same Energy, due July 16 via Atlantic (pre-order). It features his three recent singles "Bandemic," "City Hot," and the newly-released "Adore You" (ft. PnB Rock), all of which have been up there as some of the best music he's released yet. He seems poised to be one of Brooklyn drill's biggest breakouts since the untimely death of Pop Smoke, who Bizzy was influenced by and eventually associated with. He spoke about Pop and the landscape of the Brooklyn drill scene since Pop's passing in a recent "rising" feature for Pitchfork by Alphonse Pierre:

It doesn’t really feel like anything has changed, because everywhere you go you hear his voice and his music. He really changed the game. That’s what he wanted to do, and it makes me mad that he won’t get to see it. He was always telling me it’s cool making drill for the streets, but once you start seeing the world it makes you want to be bigger than the streets. He even introduced me to jewelry and shit. I never used to pay it no mind—us drill rappers never really have jewelry or anything like that. But Pop was always like, “Nah, this is a trophy.” He made me want things that we never had.

Read the rest of that interview here watch the videos for all three Same Energy singles below.

Bizzy Banks plays day two (10/29) of hometown festival Rolling Loud NYC this fall.