Bjork adds fourth livestreamed “Orkestral” show to series

Björk recently announced a series of performances at Harpa Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland on August 9, 15, and 23. Iceland has reopened from the coronavirus pandemic, so people can attend in person, but if you can't make it and still want to watch, the shows will stream live, too, and tickets are on sale now. The first three dates are now sold out for in person attendance (livestream tickets are still for sale), so they've added a fourth and final date, on August 29, 2020.

The four shows are a celebration of the various Icelandic musicians Björk has worked with over the years, including the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, the Hamrahlíð Choir, and flute septet Vibra, and each will focus on different albums from throughout her career. Proceeds will go to Kvennaathvarfið, a charity in Iceland that supports women and immigrants of all origins.

Here's a message from Bjork about the shows:

dear friends i would like to invite you to some concerts to honour

folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus

and the black lives matter movement and to honour how many icelandic musicians i have worked with through the years i recorded almost all of my albums with local musicians : homogenic with an icelandic string octet

medulla with schola cantorum ( an icelandic mixed choir )

volta with 10 brass girls i found all over the island and then later they formed wonderbrass

biophilia with langholt´s church girl choir graduale nobili

vulnicura with a 15 piece string ensemble

utopia with 12 female fluteplayers who later formed the flute septet viibra

cornucopia with hamrahlíð´s choir conducted by þorgerður ingólfsdóttir

all these albums where then performed all around the planet with these musicians together they are over hundred people !! and we are going to celebrate that we are all healthily exiting quarantine together by playing concerts in harpa music hall for 3 weekends of august my input into the feminist fight is to brag about that almost all of those arrangements are by me

unfortunately this is something that is almost always ignored when women are arrangers the concerts will be in the afternoons and will also be streamed live online, where there will be an option to donate to the icelandic women’s shelter – which supports women of all origin in iceland for those attending in person, after the concert we will be offering food to raise money in support of this charity the concerts will be “unplugged” or acoustic and performed without beats and electronics

the concerts will be performed with the icelandic symphony orchestra and guests i feel we are going through extraordinary times

horrifying but also an opportunity to truly change

it is demanded of us that we finally confront all racism

that we learn that lives are more important that profit

and look inside us and finecomb out all our hidden prejudices and privileges let´s all humbly learn together transform humongous love björk

See the performance schedule below.

Sunday 9th August at 17:00 (1:00 PM ET)

Björk

the Hamrahlíð Choir,

Conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir,

Organ – Bergur Þórisson

Songs from Medulla, Biophilia, Utopia and more

Saturday 15th August at 17:00 (1:00 PM ET)

Björk

Strings from Iceland Symphony Orchestra,

Conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason

Songs from Post, Vespertine, Dancer in the Dark and more

Sunday 23rd August at 17:00 (1:00 PM ET)

Björk

Brass from the Iceland Symphony Orchestra

Flute septet Viibra

Harp – Katie Buckley

Piano – Jónas Sen

Songs from Vespertine, Volta, Utopia and more

Saturday 29th August at 17:00 – EXTRA SHOW

Björk

15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra

Songs from Homogenic, Vulnicura and more.