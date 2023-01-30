Björk announces European Cornucopia arena tour
Björk is bringing back Cornucopia -- originally staged at NYC's The Shed in 2019 -- for an arena tour in Europe that kicks off in September. Cornucopia features the flute septet Vibra, plus "clarinet players, a harpist, percussions, electronics and a number of bespoke instruments implemented in the innovative surround sound stage design including a custom reverb chamber." Visuals are by digital artists Tobias Gremmler, Andy Huang, and Nick Knight with stage design by Chiara Stephenson.
Björk says of the tour, "cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both utopia and the album after that .... which is now out there called fossora. so i am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe." Tickets for the Cornucopia tour go on sale on Friday, February 3, at 9 AM local time.
Still upcoming this year are Björk's Orkestral shows, which she'll bring to Coachella in April. All dates below.
BJÖRK -- 2023 TOUR DATES
03 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
06 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
09 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
12 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
20 march 2023 björk orkestral tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan
25 march 2023 björk orkestral kobe world memorial hall kobe, japan
28 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan
31 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan
16 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states
23 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states
September 1st - Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal
September 4th - WiZink Centre, Madrid, Spain
September 8th - Accor Arena, Paris, France
September 12th - Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy
September 16th - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic
September 19th - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria
September 23rd - Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
November 18th - Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
November 21st - Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany
November 24th - Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany
November 28th - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland
December 2nd - Zénith, Nantes, France
December 5th - Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux, France