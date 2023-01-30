Björk announces European Cornucopia arena tour

Björk is bringing back Cornucopia -- originally staged at NYC's The Shed in 2019 -- for an arena tour in Europe that kicks off in September. Cornucopia features the flute septet Vibra, plus "clarinet players, a harpist, percussions, electronics and a number of bespoke instruments implemented in the innovative surround sound stage design including a custom reverb chamber." Visuals are by digital artists Tobias Gremmler, Andy Huang, and Nick Knight with stage design by Chiara Stephenson.

Björk says of the tour, "cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both utopia and the album after that .... which is now out there called fossora. so i am truly excited to premier those 2 worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe." Tickets for the Cornucopia tour go on sale on Friday, February 3, at 9 AM local time.

Still upcoming this year are Björk's Orkestral shows, which she'll bring to Coachella in April. All dates below.

BJÖRK -- 2023 TOUR DATES

03 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

06 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

09 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

12 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

20 march 2023 björk orkestral tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan

25 march 2023 björk orkestral kobe world memorial hall kobe, japan

28 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan

31 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan

16 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states

23 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states

September 1st - Altice Arena, Lisbon, Portugal

September 4th - WiZink Centre, Madrid, Spain

September 8th - Accor Arena, Paris, France

September 12th - Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

September 16th - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

September 19th - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

September 23rd - Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

November 18th - Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

November 21st - Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

November 24th - Quarterback Immobilien Arena, Leipzig, Germany

November 28th - Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

December 2nd - Zénith, Nantes, France

December 5th - Arkéa Arena, Bordeaux, France