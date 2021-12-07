Björk announces Miami orchestral shows

Björk recently played four orchestral shows in Reykjavík, which were also livestreamed. She's now bringing a version of that to Miami's Arsht Center February 13 and 16. Conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, Björk Orchestral will feature Björk’s acoustic orchestral arrangements of her work. Tickets for those shows go on sale Friday, December 10.

These Miami shows are right after Bjork's Cornucopia shows in Los Angeles and San Francisco. So far they're the only Bjork Orchestral shows announced in the U.S., but she's doing a few European dates in June and July, too. All dates are listed, along with video from one of her Reykjavik shows, below.

Bjork - 2022 Tour Dates

Jan 26 - Los Angeles - Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)

Jan 29 - Los Angeles - Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)

Feb 1 - Los Angeles - Shrine Auditorium (Cornucopia)

Feb 5 - San Francisco - Chase Center (Cornucopia)

Feb 8 - San Francisco - Chase Center (Cornucopia)

Feb 13 - Miami - Arsht Center (Orchestral)

Feb 16 - Miami - Arsht Center (Orchestral)

Jun 8 - Moscow (Orchestral)

Jun 12 - Helsinki (Orchestral)

Jun 17 - Berlin (Orchestral)

Jul 24 - Cheshire, UK (Blue Dot Festival (Orchestral)