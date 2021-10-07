Bjork announces West Coast ‘Cornucopia’ dates

Bjork has just announced she'll be bringing her gorgeous, elaborately staged show "Cornucopia" to the West Coast in early 2022, with three shows at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on January 26 & 29 and February 1, and two shows at San Francisco's Chase Center on February 5 and 8.

Tickets for the L.A. shows and the San Francisco shows go on sale October 15 at 10 AM Pacific, with presales starting 10/13 at 10 AM Pacific.

Meanwhile, Bjork will be performing her rescheduled "Orkestral" shows in Iceland starting October 11. All dates are listed below.

Bjork debuted "Cornucopia" at NYC's The Shed in 2019 and you can check out pictures from that below.

BJORK - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

Upcoming Orchestral Shows

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 11

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 24

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—October 31

Harpa—Reykjavík, Iceland—November 15

Upcoming Cornucopia Shows

Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—January 26

Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—January 29

Shrine Auditorium—Los Angeles, CA—February 1

Chase Center—San Francisco, CA—February 5

Chase Center—San Francisco, CA—February 8