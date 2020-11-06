Bjork appears on The Hamrahlíð Choir’s new album (listen to “Cosmogony”)

Iceland's The Hamrahlíð Choir will release a new album, Come and Be Joyful on December 6. The record grew out of their collaborations with Björk, on her album Utopia and their opening sets at her Cornucopia live shows. Björk features on covers of Biophilia's "Cosmogony" and Medúlla's "Sonnets," using the Cornucopia arrangements that made their debut at NYC's The Shed in 2019. You can listen to "Cosmogony" below.

Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir started The Hamrahlíð Choir in 1982, and in the nearly 40 years since it has seen more than 2,500 Icelandic teenagers as members, including Björk herself. "i am so incredibly grateful that the hamrahlíð choir and it's original conductor þorgerður ingólfsdóttir came on tour with me," Bjork said in a statement. "i was myself in this choir when i was 16 and i think every single icelandic musician you have ever heard of was brought up and musically baptised by this miraculous woman. she is a legend in iceland and has guarded optimism and the light in the tumultuous times that teenagedom is. she has also encouraged and commissioned dozens of choral works from all of iceland’s most prominent composers for half a century or so. i am absolutely beyond honoured, warmthness⁣, love and respect.⁣⁣"

Come and Be Joyful tracklist:

Ísland, farsælda frón (Iceland, Beloved Country)

Komdu nú að kveðast á (Make Verses, Maestro)

Vísur Vatnsenda-Rósu (Vatnsenda-Rósa ́s Verses)

Stóðum tvö í túni (We Stood in the Meadow)

Blástjarnan þó skarti skær (The Blue and Brightly Shining Star)

Veröld fláa sýnir sig (The Deceptive World)

Haldiðún Gróa hafi skó (Dance Song)

Sonnets

Cosmogony

Haustvísur til Máríu (Autumn Verses to the Virgin Mary)

Maríukvæði (A Mary Poem)

Vikivaki (The Lover in the Red Forest)

Í gleðinni (Come and Be Joyful)

Smávinir fagrir (Fair Little Friends)