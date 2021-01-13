Bjork, D’Angelo, FKA Twigs, Chemical Brothers & more curating Sonos radio stations

Bjork, D'Angelo, FKA twigs, and The Chemical Brothers will curate their own stations on Sonos Radio. The first of these new shows is D'Angelo's "Feverish Fantazmagoria," which debuted today. "This is a curation of sorts - a collection of musical expressions that I call ‘Feverish Fantazmagoria’,” said D’Angelo in a statement. “It includes some crate digging; a lot of psych rock and funk rock in there, even some gospel and soul. Just a lot of incredible music that’s fun and inspires me.”

While most of Sonos Radio is free, the new artist stations are exclusive to Sonos Radio’s new paid tier, Sonos Radio HD. Select shows are also available via Mixcloud, including a radio hour introducing D'Angelo's "Feverish Fantazmagoria." Listen to that below.

As for the rest of the new stations: FKA twigs' "main squeeze" will premiere February 10, Bjork's "21 years worth of wave files liquidated into a stream" will premiere February 24, and The Chemicals Brothers' "Radio Chemical" debuts March 2.

"i am quite thrilled to have had a reason to go through 21 years of music-file collecting," wrote Bjork on Instagram. "since my first laptop i have been cd shopping , awkward cassette finding , vinyl searching in secret stores on my travels and gathered them all into a library of gorgeous wave-files . it was only a question of time before i would share them and then in yet another form : them clouds and streams." You can read Bjork's full note on her Sonos show below.

Additionally, Corey Smyth (who manages Vince Staples, De La Soul, Dave Chappelle and more) will host a new station, "Blacksmith Radio," that will, according to the press release, feature "a behind-the-scenes look at his unprecedented career with reflections and lessons from his years in the industry, intimate conversations with his closest collaborators and of course, his favorite tracks. That debuts February 24.

Sonos will also air new episodes of shows from Thom Yorke, Brittany Howard, Dolly Parton and Third Man Records this year, and they've announced new Artist Radio Hours with Tiwa Savage, Chris Stapleton, A$AP Ferg, Yola, Japanese Breakfast, and Sun Ra Arkestra. Stay tuned for details on those.