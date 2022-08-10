Björk, Jeff Tweedy, Waxahatchee, Stephin Merrit & more to share new work in podcast ‘Listening’

Talkhouse and Mailchimp Presents have launched a new podcast called Listening, which will feature appearances by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy (along with Spencer and Sammy Tweedy), Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield, Neko Case, Mdou Moctar, Vagabon, Björk, Laraaji, JLIN, Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt, and Hiss Golden Messenger's MC Taylor over its 10 episodes. The show explores how artists hear the world, including new works by each artist presented with in-depth commentary.

The first four episodes of Listening are out now, featuring Jeff, Spencer, and Sammy Tweedy, Katie Crutchfield, Mdou Moctar, and Neko Case. Two new episodes will be released each Wednesday for the rest of the month, and will explore a range of musicians' experiences. Here's more from the press release:

Equal parts podcast and concept album, listeners will enter the sounds of Laraaji's Harlem home and experience the intuition and patience of JLIN's avant-garde electronic music. Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt will open up about his mystifying battle with long COVID, while MC Taylor of Hiss Golden Messenger will navigate the themes of parenthood, joy, hope and loneliness. Vagabon will showcase the sounds she cherishes from growing up in Cameroon, and the series will culminate with Björk, who teleports Listening to a recent, magical performance with Iceland's Hamrahlíð Choir, recontextualized in collaboration with legendary field recordist Chris Watson.

Stream Listening on all platforms here, and listen to episode 1 below.