Bjork playing career-spanning “Orkestral” sets for Coachella
Bjork was announced as part of the 2023 Coachella lineup, and now she's given us an idea of what to expect from her sets, which happen on Sunday, April 16 and 23. She'll be bringing her "Orkestral" show to Indio, where she'll be joined by a local orchestra to perform "arrangements from 30 years."
Bjork also has Orkestral shows scheduled for Tokyo in March, and Cornucopia shows in Australia and Japan. (She brought "Orkestral" to Miami in 2021.) Coachella is her only upcoming North American date at the moment; stay tuned.
Bjork's most recent album, Fossora, came out in September, and album track "Ovule" was recently remixed by Sega Bodega, with guest vocals from Shygirl. Stream that below.
BJORK: 2023 TOUR
03 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
06 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
09 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
12 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia
20 march 2023 björk orkestral tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan
25 march 2023 björk orkestral kobe world memorial hall kobe, japan
28 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan
31 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan
16 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states
23 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states