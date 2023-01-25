Bjork playing career-spanning “Orkestral” sets for Coachella

Bjork was announced as part of the 2023 Coachella lineup, and now she's given us an idea of what to expect from her sets, which happen on Sunday, April 16 and 23. She'll be bringing her "Orkestral" show to Indio, where she'll be joined by a local orchestra to perform "arrangements from 30 years."

Bjork also has Orkestral shows scheduled for Tokyo in March, and Cornucopia shows in Australia and Japan. (She brought "Orkestral" to Miami in 2021.) Coachella is her only upcoming North American date at the moment; stay tuned.

Bjork's most recent album, Fossora, came out in September, and album track "Ovule" was recently remixed by Sega Bodega, with guest vocals from Shygirl. Stream that below.

BJORK: 2023 TOUR

03 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

06 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

09 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

12 march 2023 björk cornucopia perth festival perth, australia

20 march 2023 björk orkestral tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan

25 march 2023 björk orkestral kobe world memorial hall kobe, japan

28 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan

31 march 2023 björk cornucopia tokyo garden theater tokyo, japan

16 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states

23 april 2023 björk orkestral coachella festival california, united states