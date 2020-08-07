Bjork postpones livestreamed “Orkestral” shows due to coronavirus restrictions

Bjork's series of livestreamed and in-person performances, Orkestral, was scheduled to begin on Sunday (8/9) at Reykjavik, Iceland's Harpa Hall, but they've now been postponed, due to coronavirus restrictions. The first of four dates is now set for Saturday, August 29, with three to follow on Sunday, September 13; Saturday, September 19; and Monday, September 28. Here's a message about the postponement:

Following on from last week’s announcement that the Icelandic government has re-imposed tougher restrictions on gatherings due to COVID-19, the decision has been made to move the first three dates of the Björk Orkestral concert series The new dates are rescheduled as below: August 29th - 17:00 GMT: Björk with 15 piece chamber ensemble from Iceland Symphony Orchestra & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason September 13th - 17:00 GMT: Björk with brass from the Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley & pianist Jónas Sen September 19th - 17:00 GMT: Björk with Hamrahlið Choir & conductor Þorgerður Ingólfsdóttir September 28th - 20:00 GMT: Björk with strings from Icelandic Symphony Orchestra, harpist Katie Buckley & conductor Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason In order to ensure that fans around the world can experience the concerts at their own convenience, each performance will be streamed live, and then re-broadcast twice at the below times:

UK & EU (except for Sept 28th): 5pm GMT / 6pm BST / 7pm CET [streamed live]

North & South America: 7pm LastPT / 10pm ET

Australia & Asia: 8pm AEST All tickets for the original shows remain valid for their corresponding date, however if the new date is not convenient for ticket holders, refunds can be claimed by e-mailing midasala@harpa.is or help@dice.fm

Tickets to stream the shows are on sale now.

Bjork has said the performances are to honor "folks who got hit hardest in the coronavirus and the black lives matter movement" and "how many icelandic musicians i have worked with through the years." She'll be joined by Icelandic musicians at each, and each will focus on different albums from throughout her career. Proceeds will go to Kvennaathvarfið, a charity in Iceland that supports women and immigrants of all origins.