Bjork reportedly acting in Robert Eggers’ new film ‘The Northman’

Director, screenwriter, and production designer Robert Eggers, who is behind films including 2015's The Witch and 2019's The Lighthouse, was about to begin production on a new film, The Northman, before the coronavirus put work on pause. Described as a viking revenge epic, Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe and Claes Bang are among its cast, and now it appears that news of a few more notable cast members may have leaked out. The Playlist reports that a trainer working on the film has posted on social media what seems to be a media casting notice, featuring Björk, her daughter Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney, and Kate Dickie.

According to the casting notice, and to IMDB, which lists her for the role, Björk plays a character called "the Slav Witch" in the film. Sounds exciting; stay tuned for more details.

Björk appeared in her former partner Matthew Barney's 2005 film Drawing Restraint 9, but her last major role as an actress was in Lars von Trier's 2000 film Dancer in the Dark. Following that experience, she spoke out against sexual harassment in the film industry in 2007. Von Trier, while not specifically named by Björk (she described a "Danish director") denied any allegations against him.