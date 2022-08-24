Bjork reveals ‘Fossora’ cover art and title of the album’s first single

Bjork has shared a few more details about her upcoming 10th album Fossora. Most notably, she's revealed the album cover, which she co-designed with James Merry and has her in a deep forest setting, wearing a lichen-esque dress of moss and surrounded by a variety of flora, fauna and fungi. Check that out below.

The title for the first single has also been revealed: "Atopos" which Wikipedia tells us is a "a genus of carnivorous air-breathing land slugs" which feels very Bjork and fits with the album's imagery and title. ("Fossora" is the feminine Latin word for digger.) Bjork says "Atopos" is "coming soon" so stay tuned.

Fossora features serpentwithfeet and backing vocals from Björk's son Sindri and daughter Ísadóra, as well as Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi.

