Björk shares “Atopos,” first single & video from new album ‘Fossora’

Björk has shared "Atopos," the first single from her upcoming album Fossora, which arrives September 30 via One Little Independent. It sounds like classic Björk, and the video features Björk, a bass clarinet section, and Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn in a psychedelic mushroom forest. Check it out below.

Speaking about the album recently, Björk said:

each album always starts with a feeling

that i try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground

( after my last album utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass ) it was also woven into how i experienced the "now"

this time around 7 billion of us did it together

nesting in our homes quarantining

being long enough in one place that we shot down roots my new album "fossora" is about that

it is a word i made up

it is the feminine of fossore ( digger, delver, ditcher )

so in short it means "she who digs" ( into the ground ) so sonically it is about bass , heavy bottom-end ,

we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub

Björk also refers to the album as "biological techno," and it features guest vocals from serpentiwthfeet and Björk's son Sindri and daughter Ísadóra.