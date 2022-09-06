Björk shares “Atopos,” first single & video from new album ‘Fossora’
Björk has shared "Atopos," the first single from her upcoming album Fossora, which arrives September 30 via One Little Independent. It sounds like classic Björk, and the video features Björk, a bass clarinet section, and Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn in a psychedelic mushroom forest. Check it out below.
Speaking about the album recently, Björk said:
each album always starts with a feeling
that i try to shape into sound
this time around
the feeling was landing
on the earth and digging my feet into the ground
( after my last album utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass )
it was also woven into how i experienced the "now"
this time around 7 billion of us did it together
nesting in our homes quarantining
being long enough in one place that we shot down roots
my new album "fossora" is about that
it is a word i made up
it is the feminine of fossore ( digger, delver, ditcher )
so in short it means "she who digs" ( into the ground )
so sonically it is about bass , heavy bottom-end ,
we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub
Björk also refers to the album as "biological techno," and it features guest vocals from serpentiwthfeet and Björk's son Sindri and daughter Ísadóra.