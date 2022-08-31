Bjork shares ‘Fossora’ cover art, announces release date

Bjork has announced that her 10th album, Fossora, will be out September 30 via One Little Independent. You can preorder the double-LP vinyl now.

She's also shared the Fossora cover art, which is along the lines of the other fungi-inspired visuals that have accompanied the album news so far. It has Bjork as a glowing Elizabethan era monarch, surrounded by bioluminescent plant life and mushrooms. It was shot by Vidar Logi with Björk and James Merry working as creative directors. Accompanying the album art on Instagram, Bjork wrote:

each album always starts with a feeling

that i try to shape into sound

this time around

the feeling was landing

on the earth and digging my feet into the ground

( after my last album utopia which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass ) it was also woven into how i experienced the "now"

this time around 7 billion of us did it together

nesting in our homes quarantining

being long enough in one place that we shot down roots my new album "fossora" is about that

it is a word i made up

it is the feminine of fossore ( digger, delver, ditcher )

so in short it means "she who digs" ( into the ground ) so sonically it is about bass , heavy bottom-end ,

we have 6 bass clarinets and punchy sub

Bjork has called Fossora "biological techno" and says it was inspired by home dance parties during the pandmeic. The album features serpentwithfeet and backing vocals from Björk's son Sindri and daughter Ísadóra, as well as Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi. The first single, "Atopos", is "coming soon."

In addition to the Fossora preorder, you can pick up lots of other Bjork vinyl in the BV shop.

In other news, the first three episodes of Bjork's new podcast, Sonic Symbolism, are out on Thursday (9/1) and will respectively cover her first three albums, Debut, Post, and Homogenic.

