Björk shares new song & video “Ovule” off upcoming album ‘Fossora’

Just one week after sharing lead single "Atopos," Björk has released the second single from her anticipated new album Fossora. The new song is called "Ovule," and speaking about it, Björk says:

ovule for me is my definition of love

it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world

and i imagine 2 spheres or satellites following us around

one above us that represents ideal love

one below us representing the shadows of love

and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love ,

where the everyday monday-morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in

The track was produced by Björk and features trombone and timpani arrangements by her as well, with additional production from El Guincho, and Björk made the beat with sideproject. Like the previous single, it's a classic sounding Björk song and it comes with a very vivid video. Check it out below. The album drops 9/30 via One Little Independent.