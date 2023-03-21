Bjork shares Shygirl remix, “Woe (I See It From Your Side)”

After announcing Nymph_o, the deluxe version of her excellent 2022 debut Nymph, last month, Shygirl has shared Björk's remix of "Woe." Björk's take on the song, "Woe (I See It From Your Side)," is dark and spacious, injected with her off-kilter vocals and echoing, garage-y noise. Björk and Shygirl previously teamed up in January on Björk's "Ovule (Sega Bodega Remix)," a bonus track from her 2022 LP Fossora. Listen to "Woe (I See It From Your Side) (Björk remix)" below.

In addition to Nymph_o, which drops April 14, Shygirl's tour just started up. It includes three shsow in NYC (April 8-9 at Webster Hall), one of which is billed as "Club Shy." See all dates below.

Bjork also has shows coming up, including both weekends of Coachella, where she'll play career-spanning "Orkestral" sets.

SHYGIRL -- 2023 TOUR

3/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

3/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

3/25 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box

3/31 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

4/3 - Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club

4/4 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall (Club Shy)

4/9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

4/15 - Miami, FL @ The Ground