Bjork shares title track to ‘Fossora’ (that’s out this week)
Bjork's shroomy new album Fossora is out on Friday, and she's just shared the title track which features Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi. Like the other songs released from the album, it's heavy on clarinets and clattering percussion, and the whole thing goes kinda woodland techno in the last third, with banging synth blasts and wild shouting. Listen to that below.
Pick up Fossora on double-LP vinyl in the BV shop.
Fossora:
Atopos
Ovule
Mycelia
Sorrowful Soil
Ancestress
Fagurt Er í Fjörðum
Victimhood
Allow
Fungal City
Trölla-Gabba
Freefall
Fossora
Her Mother’s House