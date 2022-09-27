Bjork shares title track to ‘Fossora’ (that’s out this week)

Bjork's shroomy new album Fossora is out on Friday, and she's just shared the title track which features Kasimyn of Gabber Modus Operandi. Like the other songs released from the album, it's heavy on clarinets and clattering percussion, and the whole thing goes kinda woodland techno in the last third, with banging synth blasts and wild shouting. Listen to that below.

Fossora:

Atopos

Ovule

Mycelia

Sorrowful Soil

Ancestress

Fagurt Er í Fjörðum

Victimhood

Allow

Fungal City

Trölla-Gabba

Freefall

Fossora

Her Mother’s House